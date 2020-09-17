Helen Olive Whitman, 98, widow of Edward J. Whitman, a resident of Greenview Drive, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at her daughters home on Greenview Drive following a long illness. Helen had resided on Morgan for over 60 years before moving in with her daughter.
Born in Indian Orchard, Massachusetts on January 18, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Alphonse B. and Susan Mae (Brousseau) Gauthier. Helen received her education in the Bennington schools.
Mr. & Mrs. Whitman were married at St. Francis de Sales Rectory in Bennington on November 28, 1940. Mr. Whitman died June 13, 1972.
Helen was employed at Union Carbide Corporation for 23 years prior to her retirement in 1984. For many years she volunteered as a member and chairperson of the Gray Ladies at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center. She also volunteered at RSVP, the Blood Mobile, Red Cross store and the former Bennington Convalescent Center. Her home and her family were her main interest. She enjoyed walking, playing cards with friends and family, bowled in the senior league, played golf and was an avid reader.
The family would like to thank VNA & Hospice for the excellent care that they gave to their Mother. They would also like to thank all of the restaurants who participate in the Dinner With Love program.
Survivors include a daughter, Sue A. Connor and her partner Bill Deery of Bennington; a son and daughter-in-law, Edward J. and Francine Whitman of Leesburg, FL; four grandchildren, Lisa Emery and her husband Tim of Florida; Kim Bradford and her husband Andy of Missouri, Stacey Turgeon of Bennington and Renee Nimblett and her husband Nate of Vergennes; nine great-grandchildren, Christopher, Dillon, Joshua, Olivia, Loraine, Lauren, Cody, James and Brett; a sister, Claire Bishop of Bennington and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by an infant daughter and nine brothers and sisters
The funeral will be held from Sacred Heart St. Francis de Sales Church on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. where the Liturgy of Christian Burial will be offered.
Burial will take place in the family lot in Park Lawn Cemetery.
Should friends desire memorial contributions in Helen Whitman's Memory may be made to HIS Pantry or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
through the office of the Mahar & Son Funeral Home, 628 Main Street, Bennington, VT 05201.
Guestbook condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
.