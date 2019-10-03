|
Henrietta Josephine (Piazzi) Mowe, 93 of East Street, Bennington, VT died Tuesday October 1, 2019 at Centers for Living and Rehab in Bennington.
She was born in Vigo Cavadine, Italy on March 13, 1926, a daughter of Alphonso and Ida (Comai) Piazzi. She came to the US as a child and attended schools in Readsboro, VT
An avid gardener she enjoyed playing cards and spending time outdoors working in her flower gardens. Henrietta was last employed by CB Sports in Bennington as a seamstress and loved sewing for friends and family. She was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church.
Survivors include her husband, Arthur Ralph Mowe whom she married on June 14, 1947 and three daughters- Lorraine Mancuso and her husband, Albert of North Adams; Janet Thompson and her husband, David E. of Bennington and Diane Bachman and her husband, Glenn of Boyertown, PA. She also leaves five grandchildren including Matthew Mancuso, Brandon Mancuso, Judi Thompson Dell'Anno, Kevin Bachman, and Stefanie Bachman Lauko; three great grandchildren- Lilah, Julia, and Sean and nieces and nephews. Her brother, Emilio Piazzi is deceased.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Services for Henrietta Mowe will be private. There are no calling hours. Burial will be at a later date in Southview Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS WEST CHAPELS, 521 West Main St. North Adams, MA 01247. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in Bennington Banner on Oct. 3, 2019