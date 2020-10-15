1/
Hilda M. Wagner
1930 - 2020
Hilda M. Wagner, 90, a resident of Wagner Road, passed away October 9, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Hilda was born April 30, 1930 in Schenectady, NY the daughter of the late Ewald and Catherine Dungs Wagner at attended local schools. Hilda worked as an Administrative assistant at General Electric in Schenectady and retired from Albany Medical Center as an Administrative Assistant. Hilda loved tending to her farm and in her earlier years riding her horse. She enjoyed travelling to Germany with her sister to visit relatives and enjoyed spending time with her family. Hilda is survived by her brother Paul Wagner of Hoosick Falls, her sister Marguerite Heath of Hoosick Falls her nephews Todd Wagner (Barbara), Tim Wagner (Lori), Fred Wagner (Marlene) and Tommy Wagner Kimberly. She was preceded in death by her sister Louise Wagner who died June 19, 2020. At this time there are no formal funeral services. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Hilda's memory may be made to the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center Patient Cancer Resource Fund, c/o Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 957 Bennington, VT 05201. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home 213 West Main Street Bennington, VT.



Published in The Bennington Banner on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home and Cremation Service
213 West Main St.
Bennington, VT 05201
802-442-4329
