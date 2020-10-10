Hunter W. Gauthier, 20, passed away after a long illness, surrounded by his family at their home on Route 7. He was the son of Leo and Julie Gauthier, III.



Hunter was born on July 4, 2000, in Bennington, Vermont. He attended Langan School (CFD). Hunter enjoyed Dora the Explorer, listening to music, riding his side by side and snuggling.



Survivors other than his parents include his sisters Haley and Hannah Gauthier, grandparents Bill and Kathleen Peabody of Hoosick Falls, NY, Leo and Mona Gauthier Jr. of Bennington, VT, Hunter shared a special bond with all of them. He is also survived by several Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, special care giver Tanya Surdam of fourteen years and his school bus family.



Funeral services will be Monday October 12, at 11:00 am from the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main Street in Hoosick Falls. Burial will follow the service at St. Mary's Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 9:30 am until the start of the service. Masks are required and social distancing regulations will be observed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store