Irene Hilchey


1924 - 2020
Irene Hilchey Obituary
Irene Hilchey, age 95, a resident of North Branch Street in Bennington, died on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center.

She was born in Bennington on February 8, 1924, and was the daughter of the late Leo and Helen (Winslow) Plante. She received her education in Bennington. Irene married Stephen F. Hilchey, on November 5, 1944. He predeceased her on December 23, 2004.

She was employed at Union Carbide from 1943 until 1981, retiring at 55 years old, after thirty-eight years of service.

She was an avid Norman Rockwell Collector. She had spent many winters in Florida with her husband. She enjoyed dancing, traveling and spending time with the family at her home. In earlier years she had enjoyed sewing and quilting.

Irene is survived by her children: Stephen E. (Helen) Hilchey of Bennington and Susan J. (James) Pleasant. She leaves her grandchildren: Lori J. Morrissey, Stephanie (Michael) Hurley, and Michael (Heaven) Hilchey, and her great grandchildren; Kendra Morrissey, Regan and Sawyer Hurley, Benjamin Hilchey, and McKenzie Sibley.

Irene is also survived by one brother, Leo E. Plante, and special cousins; Patricia Becker and Agnes Lyman.

Besides her husband, she is predeceased by two sisters; Barbara Willis, and Helen Hustler.

Funeral services will be held in May of 2020. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association through the Mahar and Son Funeral Home in Bennington.
Published in Bennington Banner on Jan. 25, 2020
