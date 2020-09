A Memorial Service for Irene Hilchey, who died on January 21, 2020, will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Mahar and Son Funeral Home in Bennington at 11:00AM. Friends may call at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until the time of the service.The guestbook and obituary can be found at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net