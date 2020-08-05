Iva J. Durkee, 90, passed away on Monday July 27th, at her residence. She was the wife of the late Wesley Durkee who died several years ago.



Iva was born on November 5, 1929, in Hoosick Falls, daughter of the late Sanford and Agnes (Jones) Hewitt. She was educated at schools in Hoosick Falls and worked at the Hoosick Falls Central School , as the Financial Secretary for many years. Iva was volunteer with H.A.C.A., and a member of the First United Presbyterian Church, Hoosick Grange and the Quilters Guild.



Survivors include her son: Lynn (Marguerite) Durkee of Lockport, NY, grandsons: Matthew, Nicholas and Robert, two sisters: Dora Ayers and Gwen White. Iva is predeceased by a son, Terry Durkee who died on September 13, 2019.



Funeral services will be private from the First United Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow the service at Maple Grove Cemetery, Hoosick Falls. Arrangements are under the care of the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main Street in Hoosick Falls, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to H.A.C.A., through the funeral home.



