Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mahar Funeral Home
43 Main Street
Hoosick Falls, NY 12090
518-686-5123
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Wysocki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Alden Wysocki


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack Alden Wysocki Obituary
Bennington, VT. - Jack Alden Wysocki, 79, lifetime resident of Hoosick Falls passed away at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in the presence of his family on March 19, 2020, after a brief illness. Jack was the son of Henry and Allison (Roberson), Wysocki. He was born on April 11, 1940, in Cambridge, NY.

Jack was married to his wife Arlene (Saboski) Wysocki. They would have celebrated their 60th anniversary on May 8th. Together they ran the Wysocki farm with Jack's late father, Henry, and son, Jeff. Their dairy farm was one of the first in the region to build a milking parlor, use Harvestore Silos and make big hay bales.

Jack graduated in 1959 from Walter A Wood High School (HFCS) where he played football and basketball. He was an avid steward of the land, conservationist, snowmobiler, bowler, hunter, and fisherman. He faithfully followed all his grandchildren in their sports activities, particularly the Panther football teams.

Jack is survived by his siblings, Nancy Miner, Gail Hodges (Bill) and Del Wysocki. He is the proud father of Jay (Megan), Jeff (Vicki), Jan (Steve Wilson) and Joy Wright (Ed). Jack had 7 grandsons (Josh, Chad, Corey, Eli, Caleb Wysocki, Garrett Wright, and Alden Wilson) and one granddaughter (Lea Wilson). The 5 surviving great-grandchildren enjoyed their Grampa Jack (Bella, JJ, Addisen, Peyton and Jackson). His great grandson, Wyatt, predeceased him and is waiting to play catch with him in heaven.

A memorial service-celebration of life will be held at a future date at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Town of Hoosick Rescue Squad or a local charity of your choice through the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main Street in Hoosick Falls, NY, who are handling the arrangements.
Published in Bennington Banner on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -