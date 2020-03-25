|
Bennington, VT. - Jack Alden Wysocki, 79, lifetime resident of Hoosick Falls passed away at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in the presence of his family on March 19, 2020, after a brief illness. Jack was the son of Henry and Allison (Roberson), Wysocki. He was born on April 11, 1940, in Cambridge, NY.
Jack was married to his wife Arlene (Saboski) Wysocki. They would have celebrated their 60th anniversary on May 8th. Together they ran the Wysocki farm with Jack's late father, Henry, and son, Jeff. Their dairy farm was one of the first in the region to build a milking parlor, use Harvestore Silos and make big hay bales.
Jack graduated in 1959 from Walter A Wood High School (HFCS) where he played football and basketball. He was an avid steward of the land, conservationist, snowmobiler, bowler, hunter, and fisherman. He faithfully followed all his grandchildren in their sports activities, particularly the Panther football teams.
Jack is survived by his siblings, Nancy Miner, Gail Hodges (Bill) and Del Wysocki. He is the proud father of Jay (Megan), Jeff (Vicki), Jan (Steve Wilson) and Joy Wright (Ed). Jack had 7 grandsons (Josh, Chad, Corey, Eli, Caleb Wysocki, Garrett Wright, and Alden Wilson) and one granddaughter (Lea Wilson). The 5 surviving great-grandchildren enjoyed their Grampa Jack (Bella, JJ, Addisen, Peyton and Jackson). His great grandson, Wyatt, predeceased him and is waiting to play catch with him in heaven.
A memorial service-celebration of life will be held at a future date at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Town of Hoosick Rescue Squad or a local charity of your choice through the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main Street in Hoosick Falls, NY, who are handling the arrangements.
Published in Bennington Banner on Mar. 25, 2020