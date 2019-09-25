|
Jacqueline Corcoran , 94, a resident of Hoosick, NY and formerly of Lawrence, MA. died on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at her home following a long illness. She was born in Wilmington, VT on March 5, 1925, and was the daughter of the late Bian Albert and Muriel (Powers) Shippee. She received her education in the Wilmington schools. Jacqueline married Richard Arthur Corcoran on November 14, 1942 in Wilmington, VT. He predeceased her in 1974.
Jackie was a proud homemaker, mother of eight, beautiful seamstress, and a wonderful cook. Outside the home, she worked as a car-hop in Bennington's first curb service restaurant. She also worked as a home aide to the elderly. Jackie and her friend, Kay ran a business of antique and gently used furniture for a few years. Later Jackie ran the front office of her son Steve's business, Redeemed Repair in North Bennington. She is a charter member of the North Bennington Fire Auxiliary and Past President. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, baking her famous bread and dancing. Jackie and her oldest daughter, Anna, began the family genealogy in 1994 after her son Michael died and spent many wonderful days traveling to gather information together. Jackie also looked forward to the Corcoran Family gatherings on the 4th of July each year.
She is survived by her children: Anna Behan of Bennington, VT, Richard Corcoran (Sharon) Colchester, VT, Steven (Michelle) Corcoran of Hoosick, NY, Patricia (Sam) Graham of Newfields NH, Theresa Corcoran of Altamont, NY, Brian (Kimberly) Corcoran of Lafargeville, NY and Shawn Corcoran of Pownal, VT. Eighteen grandchildren, twenty three great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren. Along with two special nieces, Leslie Allen and Suzanne Coughlin. She was pre-deceased by a son, Michael Corcoran, a great granddaughter Eli Behan-Winney and a niece Pamela Rodrigue, three sisters, Goldie Powers, Jean Shippee Rodrigue and Jillian Shippee Laroche and two brothers Lyman and Harding Powers.
The funeral will be held on Saturday September 28, 2019 at at the Hoosick Baptist Church, 648 South Street, Hoosick, NY at 11:00 a.m. Friends may call at the church from 10:00 a.m until the time of the service.
The burial will take place in the family lot at St. John's Cemetery in North Bennington.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Special Olympics, through the Mahar and Son Funeral Home, in Bennington.Guestbook condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Bennington Banner on Sept. 25, 2019