James passed away on September 25, 2019, following a brief illness.
He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1962 and was honorably discharged in 1967.
Jim worked in many manufacturing companies in both Bennington, VT and Hoosick Falls, NY. He was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots.
Jim is survived by Pat Lindsay of Bennington, VT, his daughter Lori Barber (Michael) of Lake George, his son Howard Bunzey (Nancy) of California, and four grandchildren; Dan, Grace, Alyssa, and Corwin.
The burial will be private at the convenience of the family. You may leave condolences by visiting kilmerfuneralhome.com
Published in Bennington Banner on Oct. 3, 2019