James E. Hoffmeister, 83 and a resident of Cambridge, New York, died peacefully surrounded by family in Bryant, Alabama on Tuesday, November 19th, after a long illness. He was born in Hamden, Connecticut on July 14, 1936 to an apple and peach orchardist, the late Frederick Augustine Hoffmeister and Dorothy Mae Farrel.
He received his education in Hamden, CT schools and married the late Alyce L. Charlestream of Bennington, VT in September 1958. They resided in Hamden, CT for three years and were employed by his father's business until they moved to Bennington, VT where he began his career as a builder and carpenter, building many homes in the local vicinity. He also enjoyed music, was an avid reader and had a love for the outdoors. As a young man he fell in love with Vermont and the upstate New York countryside and was forever charmed by its beauty. He referred to the area affectionately as "The Grandma Moses Land" and he loved driving family and friends around to enjoy it's scenery. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and a friend to many. He was a strong supporter of the Bennington SDA church where he was a member.
He is survived by a daughter, Wendy J. Hoffmeister and her husband Marion B. Hill of Bryant AL, a son, Stephen J. Hoffmeister and his wife Sarah and two beloved grandchildren, Hannah and Caleb, of Loogootee, IN. He is predeceased by a brother Frederick A. Hoffmeister of Portland, ME. A family memorial service is planned in Bennington, VT at a later date.
Published in Bennington Banner on Nov. 23, 2019