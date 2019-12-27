|
|
James E Feeney, age 88, a longtime resident of Gage Street, Bennington, died at his home Tuesday, December 24, 2019. The son of the late James and Mary (Malone) Feeney, he was born in Bennington February 16, 1931, and was a 1949 graduate of Bennington High School.
Jim served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War, stationed in Japan, from 1951 to 1955.
An award-winning precision machinist, Jim worked at BenMont Papers and Union Carbide/Eveready Battery, retiring in 1995.
Jim married the former Beverly R. Taylor at St. Francis de Sales Church on June 28, 1958. They celebrated 61 years of marriage this year.
A kind and gentle person, Jim was quiet-spoken and a doer of good deeds. In his younger years he enjoyed hunting, fishing, wood-burning, photography and gardening.
Proud of his Irish heritage, Jim explored genealogy and recorded his Feeney ancestry and corresponded with relatives in Ireland.
Jim was an avid reader and was often found with a book in hand when not working on other projects at his home, or the homes of others. He was a pet lover and enjoyed walking with his Yorkshire terriers around the neighborhood.
Jim, in years past, was a member of the Bennington Fire Department and Bennington Rescue Squad.
Survivors besides his wife, Beverly, include a son, Scott Feeney: sister, Kathleen Feeney; nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by two sisters, Mary and Helen.
The funeral will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 10:00 from Sacred Heart St. Francis de Sales Church at 10:00 a.m. where the Liturgy of Christian Burial will be offered.
Burial will take place in the family lot at Park Lawn Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank the staff at both CLR and BAYADA for their very professional care of Jim and his family over the past two and a half years.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jim's memory may be made to either HIS Pantry at Sacred Heart St. Francis de Sales Church or to the Bennington Rescue Squad through the office of the Mahar & Son Funeral Home, 628 Main Street, Bennington, VT 05201.
Guest book condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Bennington Banner on Dec. 27, 2019