Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Matheson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James M. Matheson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James M. Matheson Obituary
James M. Matheson, 33, a resident of Duffy Drive in Bennington, Vermont made his final journey home on Monday September 9, 2019 at his residence with his loving family by his side following a brief but courageous battle with cancer.

The funeral will be held from the Mahar and Son Funeral Home on Saturday September 14, at 12:00 pm.

Friends may call at the Mahar and Son Funeral Home on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

To read the full obituary please visit our website at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Bennington Banner on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.