|
|
James M. Matheson, 33, a resident of Duffy Drive in Bennington, Vermont made his final journey home on Monday September 9, 2019 at his residence with his loving family by his side following a brief but courageous battle with cancer.
The funeral will be held from the Mahar and Son Funeral Home on Saturday September 14, at 12:00 pm.
Friends may call at the Mahar and Son Funeral Home on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
To read the full obituary please visit our website at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Bennington Banner on Sept. 12, 2019