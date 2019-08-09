|
|
James Patrick Henry, Jr., formerly of Bennington, Vermont, passed away on August 5, 2019 after a brief illness. Jim's beloved wife, Barbara (nee Houghton), passed away in 2017. Jim is survived by his nine children, Barbara Henry (Adam Fields), Maureen Henry (Paul Kemp), Donna Henry (Dan Procopio), Jim Henry (Terry Henry), Marianne Saylor (Shawn Saylor), Bill Henry (Laurie Henry), Elaine Harwood (Kevin Whelan), Karen O'Malley (Kevin O'Malley) and Janine McNulty (Mike McNulty). Jim is also survived by his sisters, Margaret Glancey and Anne Organ, and his brothers Thomas Henry and Francis Henry. Jim's brother, John, passed away in 2018.
Jim was a proud grandfather to nine grandchildren: Emily Henry, Mollie Henry, Jocelyn Harwood, Alanna O'Malley, Kaitlyn Henry, Megan Henry, Nathan Harwood, Simon Kemp and Analeise O'Malley, and one great-granddaughter, Harper Henry.
Jim was born in Philadelphia, PA to James and Anne Henry in 1938. Jim graduated from West Catholic High School for Boys in 1956. He graduated from St. Joseph's University, Philadelphia in 1960 and received his Master of Social Work in 1962 from Fordham University.
Jim raised his family in Bennington, Vermont where he and Barbara lived for 44 years. Since 2014, Jim lived with his daughter, Donna, in Aldan, PA
Jim was happiest spending time with his family. He looked forward to the annual two week trip to Sea Isle City, NJ where someone was always around to play pinochle and poker.
Jim was a social worker for more than 50 years. He started at Catholic Charities in New York. After moving to Bennington in 1970, Jim joined United Counseling Service where he helped to develop group homes for the developmentally disabled and mentally ill. Jim was a founding Board Member for 204 Depot, a program for at risk youth. Jim and Barbara also operated a community care home for the elderly on Elm Street in Bennington. Jim was passionate about helping families.
Jim loved to read, watch movies and play cards. Jim spent most afternoons drawing or painting watercolors.
A memorial service will take place on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 am at Radnor Valley Country Club, 555 Sproul Road, Villanova, PA 19085.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to Caring Dads of Bennington County, 204 Depot Street, Bennington, VT 05201. Jim helped to establish this non-profit which aims to help fathers value their children.
Published in Bennington Banner on Aug. 9, 2019