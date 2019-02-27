|
James S. Dunigan, 83, passed away on Sunday February 24th, at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington, VT. He resided on Rte 346 with his wife Pam (Niegoda) Dunigan.
Jim was born on May 11, 1935, in Albany, NY, son of the late Raymond T. and Hazel (Brimmer) Dunigan. He graduated from the Walter A. Wood High School. Jim was a farmer all of his life owning & operating the Brimmer Farm in North Petersburgh, NY.
Jim was very active in the community, serving on the Town Planning Board for thirty-six years, member of the Town of Hoosick Rescue Squad, the Farm Bureau and the Hoosick Fire Department for forty-seven years, where he also served as Commissioner. He was also a communicant of the Immaculate Conception Church.
Survivors other than his wife Pam include their children, Eva Baker (Michael), Karen Nixon (Robert) all of Petersburgh, James S. Dunigan II (Aimee) of Hoosick, NY, grandchildren Cody, Taylor, CJ, and Dylan Baker, Josh and Zoe Nixon, Olivia Brownell, great grandchildren Riley and Morgan Baker, also several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by a sister Marcia O'Brien.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday March 1st , at 9:30 am, from the First United Presbyterian Church on Main Street in Hoosick Falls. Burial will follow the mass at Hoosick Rural Cemetery, Hoosick, NY.
Relatives and friends may call at the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main Street in Hoosick Falls on Thursday, February 28th from 4:00 - 7:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to either the Hoosick Fire Department or the Karen & Molly McGovern Memorial Fund through the funeral home.
Published in Bennington Banner on Feb. 27, 2019