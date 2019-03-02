|
James W. Harrington, 65, a resident of Michaels Drive in Bennington, VT died Thursday February 28, 2019 at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington with his family by his side.
He was born in Bennington, VT June 17, 1953. He was the son of the late James C. and Bernadette (Berard) Harrington. Jim received his education in Bennington and was a 1971 graduate of Mount Anthony Union High School. He later graduated from Northern Maine Vocation Tech located in Presque Isle Maine in 1973. This is where he met his future wife Joseline Sirois and they married August 9, 1974.
Jim along with his wife Josie owned and operated Martinizing Dry Cleaning in Bennington, later named Green Mountain Dry Cleaning.
Jim was a gun collector. He enjoyed traveling to Maine, kayaking and woodworking. He collected Bennington memorabilia. Jim liked to go to flea markets and junking. His family and grandchildren were his main interest.
Survivors include his wife, Joseline "Josie" Harrington of Bennington. Two daughters, Lisa Harrington-Redding and her husband John of Bennington and Pamela Bressett and her husband Alan of Westmoreland, N.H. Two grandchildren, Kasey and Aleigha Bressett of Westmoreland, N.H. A sister Margaret Wilson and her husband Mark of Shaftsbury, VT and a niece Sarah Wilson and numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and extended family.
Friends may call at the Mahar and Son Funeral Home on Tuesday March 5, from 12:00 to 1:30 p.m.
A prayer service will take place at the Mahar and Son Funeral Home on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. and then from Sacred Heart Saint Francis de Sales Church at 2:00 p.m. where the Liturgy of Christian Death and Burial will be offered.
In lieu of flowers, if friends desire, contributions in memory of James W. Harrington may be made to either Sacred Heart School or to the education fund for Jim's grandchildren through the office of the Mahar and Son Funeral Home 628 Main St. Bennington, VT 05201.
Guest book condolences may be made atwww.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Bennington Banner on Mar. 2, 2019