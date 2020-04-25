|
Janet Helen Cassel (nee Sherwin), 85, passed away on April 13th after a courageous battle with cancer and Alzheimer's. She was a sweet, spiritual soul whose positivity was an inspiration to all who knew her.
Janet was born in Bennington and raised in Hoosick Falls. She loved spending summers on her grandparents' farm in Arlington. In the winter, she loved to ice skate and her friends called her "Brooklyn" for her love of the Dodgers.
In 1955, Janet felt called to a religious vocation and entered the Sisters of St. Joseph. She served faithfully for nearly two decades while also earning a nursing degree. In 1976, she cared for a patient who would become the love of her life. With permission, she left the convent and married Raymond J. Cassel. They spent 25 joy-filled years together in New Jersey, welcoming son Christopher in 1977. During that time, Janet continued working as a nurse. After retiring from nursing, she worked as school secretary for several years and did volunteer work.
Janet is survived by her son, her daughter-in-law Rosa, grandchildren Donovan and Sienna, and many beloved Sherwin cousins. She was predeceased by her husband, her brother Bill Sherwin and her parents, William and Mary (Natter) Sherwin. She will be interred at Gate of Heaven cemetery in East Hanover, NJ. The family encourages donations to the , the and Catholic Charities in her honor.
Published in Bennington Banner on Apr. 25, 2020