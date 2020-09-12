1/1
Janet Mae Mattison Hollister
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet Mae Mattison Hollister passed away peacefully at the Vermont Veterans Home on Wednesday September 9, 2020, just one month shy of her 93rd birthday. Calling hours for friends and family will be held Tuesday September 15 from 10-noon at the Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home. Those attending are asked to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing practices. The Graveside funeral service will be held on Tuesday September 15 at 2pm at the family lot in White Chapel Cemetery. To view the complete obituary and sent personal condolences to the family please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bennington Banner on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Graveside service
02:00 PM
White Chapel Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home and Cremation Service
213 West Main St.
Bennington, VT 05201
802-442-4329
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by BenningtonBanner.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved