Janet Mae Mattison Hollister passed away peacefully at the Vermont Veterans Home on Wednesday September 9, 2020, just one month shy of her 93rd birthday. Calling hours for friends and family will be held Tuesday September 15 from 10-noon at the Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home. Those attending are asked to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing practices. The Graveside funeral service will be held on Tuesday September 15 at 2pm at the family lot in White Chapel Cemetery. To view the complete obituary and sent personal condolences to the family please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com
.
Published in The Bennington Banner on Sep. 12, 2020.