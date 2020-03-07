|
|
Janet Wright Steel, 75, of Arlington, Vermont died on March 3, 2020 in Bennington following a brief illness.
At Janet's request, there will be a private service for the family followed by a celebration of her life in the spring.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Second Chance Animal Shelter, through the Mahar and Son Funeral Home in Bennington. The family would like to express their gratitude to the nurses and staff at SVMC for the exceptional care that Janet received while in the hospital.
Published in Bennington Banner on Mar. 7, 2020