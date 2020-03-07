Home

POWERED BY

Services
E.P. Mahar and Son Funeral Home
628 Main Street
Bennington, VT 05201
(802) 442-2516
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Steel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Steel


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Steel Obituary
Janet Wright Steel, 75, of Arlington, Vermont died on March 3, 2020 in Bennington following a brief illness.

At Janet's request, there will be a private service for the family followed by a celebration of her life in the spring.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Second Chance Animal Shelter, through the Mahar and Son Funeral Home in Bennington. The family would like to express their gratitude to the nurses and staff at SVMC for the exceptional care that Janet received while in the hospital.
Published in Bennington Banner on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -