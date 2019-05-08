|
Janice M. (Harrington) Spaulding died on April 2, 2019 after a brief illness. Janice was born June 29, 1939, to Raymond Harrington and Nola (Johnson) Harrington Nolet in Londonderry, Vermont. Janice graduated from Chester High School in1957, and a year later married the love of her life, Ryland R. Spaulding Jr. After a few years as a full time wife and mother, Janice embarked on her career as a part of the Manchester Elementary School system. She began as a teacher's aide, enjoying many hours in the classroom, and later became a part of the front office team. She retired in 2010, after a career spanning 42 years. Janice enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping, especially when these were shared with her family. In later years, Janice became an enthusiastic quilter and crafter. Janice was a long time member of the Eastern Star and an active member of the local American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.
Dick and Janice moved to Manchester, Vermont in 1962. They remained there until 2010, when they moved to Grand Prairie, Texas to be close to their daughter, Ellen and her family. Janice is survived by her daughter, Ellen and Ellen's husband, James McReynolds, their children, Christopher, James and Melody, and 7 great grandchildren.
Contributions in Janice's memory may be made to the First Baptist Church, Manchester Center, VT, 05255 or the Windham County Humane Society, PO box 397, Brattleboro, VT 05302
Published in Bennington Banner on May 8, 2019