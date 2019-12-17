|
Janice 1937 - Roeth 2019 Venable-O'Donohue Manchester Village, Vt.
Janice, aka "Janie Pie". Loved mother, sister, grandmother, and friend. Wife to Colonel John "Jack" O'Donohue.
A dedicated volunteer for Riverwalk and Transitions Town Manchester, "I Matter, You Matter" and Reading Partners.
Fashion Editor at Glamour Magazine, Interior Designer and Harvard Attendee.
She was graceful and loving and a lover of all God's creatures. She expressed her gratitude for life each and every day- "I couldn't ask for anything more". Member of the Dorset Church. Dedicated Reeces Peanut Butter Cup eater.
Memorial service to be held in the spring. Donations in her name would gratefully be received at - Visiting Nurse Service - Hospice House 101 Laurel Rd., East Northport, NY 11731.
Published in Bennington Banner on Dec. 17, 2019