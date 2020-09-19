Janis Louise (Guber) Bowen, 87, a resident of Outback Drive, passed away Wednesday September 16, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Janis was born in Jackson, NY on August 22, 1933 the daughter of the late Andrew and Nora Thomas Guber and attended local school. Janis worked as a finisher for Mack Molding in Arlington for over 40 years. Along with her husband Raymond, Janis took great pride and loved maintaining her lawn. She enjoyed watching the traffic on Route 7 and pitching horseshoes. She loved going on rides with her husband looking for deer and other animals and cherished times spent with her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She married Raymond Bowen on October 8, 1955 in Arlington; VT. Mr. Bowen passed away August 21, 2011. Janis is survived by her children Brenda Mattison and her husband Kevin of Arlington and Rose Rollins of Cuttingsville, VT, her brother Howard Guber of Florida, sisters Jean Lewis and Judith Hon both of Sunderland, grandchildren Kandy Southworth, Jason Griffis, Andy Griffis, Amy Hawley, Jill Maynard, Shannon Turner and Cody Griffis 11 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Besides her husband Janis was preceded in death by her sister Joan Wood and son-in-law Tom Rollins. Graveside funeral services for Janis will be held Tuesday September 22, 2020 at 1pm in the family lot in Ira Allen Cemetery in Sunderland. The family would appreciate it that those in attendance wear masks and stay socially distanced. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Janis's memory may be made to the Arlington Rescue Squad, c/o Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home Arlington Chapel P.O. Box 528 Arlington, VT 05250. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com
. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home Arlington Chapel Historic Route 7A Arlington, VT.