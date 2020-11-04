1/1
Jeanne L. Brumaghim
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanne L. Brumaghim, 92, a resident of Farm Road in Arlington, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Albany Medical Center. Jeanne was born in Hackensack, NJ on January 5, 1928 the daughter of the late Frederick H. Lamartin, Sr,. and Amelia Hoepner. She graduated from Hackensack High School and attended Business School. Jeanne worked as a manager for New Jersey Bell for many years overseeing a variety of accounts. She enjoyed summers in Vermont and winter months was very glad to spend in Garden City, South Carolina. She was a voracious reader, enjoyed solving crossword puzzles and gardening at her home in the spring. Jeanne is survived by her husband Benjamin Brumaghim of Arlington. She was preceded in death by her daughter Jessie Lou Brumaghim, her brother Frederick H. Lamartin, Jr., and her sister Claire Schiemer and brother-in-law Richard Schiemer. A celebration of the life of Jeanne L. Brumaghim will be held Friday, November 6, 2020 at 1pm at Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home Arlington Chapel Historic Route 7A Arlington, VT. Interment will be at a later date. A visiting hour will be held Friday, November 6, 2020 from Noon-1pm, one hour prior to the service. Due to the Corona Virus Pandemic we politely ask for those in attendance to please wear a mask and practice social distance requirements. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Jeanne's memory may be made to the Federated Church of East Arlington, c/o Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 528 Arlington, VT 05250. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home Historic Route 7A Arlington, VT.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bennington Banner on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home and Cremation Service
213 West Main St.
Bennington, VT 05201
802-442-4329
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by BenningtonBanner.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 4, 2020
Mr. Brumaghin and family, I am saddened by the recent news of Jeanne's passing. I had the privilege of caring for Jean at CLR. She inspired me to be a better person and was always there to have a laugh with. I will personally miss her humor and wit, endless advice and love she had for me. I hope that god finds you some peace in this difficult time, as I know Jean would want.
My sympathies,
Meghan Hempstead
Meghan-lyn M Hempstead
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved