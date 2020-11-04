Jeanne L. Brumaghim, 92, a resident of Farm Road in Arlington, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Albany Medical Center. Jeanne was born in Hackensack, NJ on January 5, 1928 the daughter of the late Frederick H. Lamartin, Sr,. and Amelia Hoepner. She graduated from Hackensack High School and attended Business School. Jeanne worked as a manager for New Jersey Bell for many years overseeing a variety of accounts. She enjoyed summers in Vermont and winter months was very glad to spend in Garden City, South Carolina. She was a voracious reader, enjoyed solving crossword puzzles and gardening at her home in the spring. Jeanne is survived by her husband Benjamin Brumaghim of Arlington. She was preceded in death by her daughter Jessie Lou Brumaghim, her brother Frederick H. Lamartin, Jr., and her sister Claire Schiemer and brother-in-law Richard Schiemer. A celebration of the life of Jeanne L. Brumaghim will be held Friday, November 6, 2020 at 1pm at Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home Arlington Chapel Historic Route 7A Arlington, VT. Interment will be at a later date. A visiting hour will be held Friday, November 6, 2020 from Noon-1pm, one hour prior to the service. Due to the Corona Virus Pandemic we politely ask for those in attendance to please wear a mask and practice social distance requirements. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Jeanne's memory may be made to the Federated Church of East Arlington, c/o Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 528 Arlington, VT 05250. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com
. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home Historic Route 7A Arlington, VT.