Mr. Brumaghin and family, I am saddened by the recent news of Jeanne's passing. I had the privilege of caring for Jean at CLR. She inspired me to be a better person and was always there to have a laugh with. I will personally miss her humor and wit, endless advice and love she had for me. I hope that god finds you some peace in this difficult time, as I know Jean would want.

My sympathies,

Meghan Hempstead

Meghan-lyn M Hempstead

Acquaintance