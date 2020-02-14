|
Jeannette J. Rousseau, 68, a resident of Branch St. in Bennington died Wednesday February 12, 2020 at her residence following a long illness.
The funeral will be held from the Mahar and Son Funeral Home in Bennington on Saturday February 15, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.
Friends may call at the Mahar and Son Funeral Home on Saturday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service.
The entombment will take place in Park Lawn Chapel with the burial to take place in the family lot at Ira Allen Cemetery in Sunderland in the spring.
Published in Bennington Banner on Feb. 14, 2020