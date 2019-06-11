|
|
Jedediah C. "Jed" Maxham, 38, a former resident of Bennington, VT and more recently of Poultney, VT died Friday June 7, 2019 at the Rutland Regional Medical Center surrounded by his family.
He was born in Bennington, VT February 23, 1981. He was the son of the late Clifford Maxham and Jolene (Willette) Eisenlohr. Jed received his education in Bennington and was a graduate of Mount Anthony Union High School.
Prior to his illness, Jed was employed at RK Miles in Manchester, VT.
Jed enjoyed clogging and barbequing. He loved to attend the wild game suppers that were held in Poultney and Sandgate. Each summer he would put on a pig roast known as Jed Fest. He enjoyed the outdoors, a good cigar and especially enjoyed talking with people.
Survivors include two sisters, Josi Whitman and her husband Patrick of Pownal, VT and Janelle Lewis of Bennington, VT. A brother James "Jimbo" Lawton of Bennington. His step father, Chris Eisenlohr of Poultney, VT. Four nieces, Sabrina LaCross of Sandgate, VT, Deanna Whitman of Pownal, VT, Jaida Lawton of Scotia, NY and Shelby Whitman of Pownal, VT; two nephews, PJ Whitman of Rhode Island and Jeremy Whitman of Shaftsbury, VT along with several aunts, uncles and cousins including two special aunts, Claire McCaughey of Arlington, VT and Sharon Raymond of St. Albans, VT
A memorial service to celebrate Jed's life will be held at the Mahar and Son Funeral Home on Saturday June 15, at 3:00 p.m.
Friends may call at the Mahar and Son Funeral Home on Saturday from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.
If friends desire contributions in memory of Jedediah C. Maxham may be made to the ALS Foundation through the office of the Mahar and Son Funeral Home 628 Main St. Bennington, VT 05201. Guest book condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net.
The family would especially like to thank Joe Miles and the staff at RK Miles for everything that the did for Jed.
Published in Bennington Banner on June 11, 2019