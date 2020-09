Jeffrey A. Mattson, 38, a resident of Greenville, NY, died on Saturday, September 19, 2020 following along illness. Visitation will take place at the Mahar and Son Funeral Home, in Bennington on Thursday, September 24, from 11:00 AM until 12:30PM. A Prayer Service will be offered at 12:30 followed by a Mass of Christian Death and Burial at Sacred Heart St. Francis de Sales Church in Bennington at 1:00PM. The full obituary and guestbook can be found at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net