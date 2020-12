Jeffery Richard Kinney, 57, a resident of Twitchell Hill Road in Shaftsbury died unexpectedly Tuesday December 1, 2020 in Bennington.Jeff will be buried in the family lot at Park Lawn Cemetery in Bennington at the convenience of the family.Due to Covid 19, there will be no calling hours or services at this time. A celebration of Jeff's life will be held at a later date.To read the full obituary please visit the Mahar and Son Funeral Home website at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net