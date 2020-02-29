|
Jennie P. LaBrake, 61, a resident of Shaftsbury Hollow Road, Shaftsbury, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Albany Medical Center following a brief illness and surrounded by her family.
Born in Potsdam, NY on August 11, 1958, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Barbara (Hale) Perry. Jennie was a 1976 graduate of Potsdam High School and received her nurses training at Morrisville University.
Jennie married Frederick J. LaBrake on January 14, 1978 in Potsdam.
Jennie worked as a nurse at the Vermont Veterans Home in Bennington for nearly 30 years and was serving as the Nurse Manager in the Dementia Unit at the time of her death.
She enjoyed swimming, going to the beach and time spent in her pool. However, the greatest joy in Jennie's life was the time spent with her family, especially with her two grandchildren, Hadley and Asher.
Survivors include her husband, Fred LaBrake of Shaftsbury; a daughter, Jessica E. LaBrake of Shaftsbury; a daughter and son-in-law, Emily E. and Cody Colegrove of Hoosick Falls, NY; a son and his partner, Robert F. LaBrake and Elise Webb of Hoosick Falls, NY and two grandchildren, Hadley and Asher.
The funeral will be held from the Mahar & Son Funeral Home Monday, March 2, 2020 at 4:00 p.m.
Friends may call at the funeral home Monday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service.
Should friends desire memorial donations in Jennie LaBrake's memory may be made to the Activities Fund at the Vermont Veterans Home through the office of the Mahar & Son Funeral Home, 628 Main Street, Bennington, VT 05201.
Guestbook condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Bennington Banner on Feb. 29, 2020