Jennifer Stetson Redding passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Saturday, October 5, 2019, in Danby, Vermont. She was born March 28, 1967, in Orange, NJ, the youngest child of Andrew W. and Anne S. Johnston. The family moved to Chatham, New Jersey, in 1975. After graduating from Randolph-Macon University in Ashland, Virginia, in 1989 with a bachelor's degree in history, Jennifer moved to southern Vermont in 1990, a place she had always loved. Inspired by the textures, colors, and composition of the landscape, she began her career in garden design. Jennifer inherited her love of flowers from her father, with whom she spent many happy hours in their family garden as a child. She was a graduate of the Jane Packer School of Floral Design in Manhattan and a Certified Master Gardener. With her deep expertise in floral arranging and a lively flair for presentation, Jennifer operated her business, Perennial Studio, from her 40-acre Morgan horse farm where she grew many native flowers each season. She had a natural talent for event planning and floral design and was well known for her ability to create unique designs and arrangements that were pure magic. The weddings and special events she planned and executed created lasting memories and experiences for hundreds of happy clients over the years. She was truly gifted. Jennifer had a keen appreciation for all things beautiful. In addition to her work with floral design, she was an inspired interior decorator and a collector of fine arts and antiques, and her artistic advice was constantly sought by her numerous friends. Her interest in Vermont houses led her to work with Josiah Allen Real Estate in Dorset for several years, and she had recently acquired her real-estate license. Her knowledge of southern Vermont properties and her widespread connections to people, both local and out of state, combined with her warm personality to make her a natural for this business. Jennifer was extremely passionate about her animals. She not only had many beautiful Morgan horses at her and Peter's Hagerbrook Farm, but multiple rescue animals. She worked tirelessly to help the vulnerable. She was constantly, endlessly helping, connecting, rescuing and protecting animals. Her farm was a safe, beautiful home full of love and tender care, and she was living her dream to have an animal sanctuary. Her heart had no bounds. Jennifer is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Peter A. Redding and his children, Mark Redding and his wife, Kay, and son, Jeffrey, of Modesto, California; and Rose Redding, widow of Jeffrey A. Redding (2001), and her partner Joe Stewart, and children Matthew Redding, Jennifer Redding, and Shannon Stewart of Pickering, Ontario, Canada; her sisters Sarah Magee and her husband, Michael, of Old Lyme, Connecticut, and Joan Spain and her husband, Ron, of East Greenwich, Rhode Island; her niece Allison Spain Fiorentino and her husband, Nic, of South Burlington, Vermont, Her nephew Eric Spain of Raleigh, North Carolina, and grandnephews Levi and Noah Fiorentino. She was predeceased by her parents, Anne and Andrew Johnston, and her brother, Stephen Johnston. Jen is also survived by her devoted companions: Muppet, Poppy, Bridget, Tiggie and her beautiful horse, Peony. A celebration of Jennifer's life will be held on October 18, 2019, at 11am, at the United Church of Dorset, 143 Church St, Dorset, Vermont 05251. A reception for family and friends will follow at the Dorset Field Club, 132 Church Street, Dorset, Vermont. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jennifer's memory to Second Chance Animal Center, 1779 VT-7A, Arlington, Vermont 05250, or the Eastwood Animal Clinic, care of Dr. Bruce LeGallais, 298 US Route 4, Rutland, Vermont 05701. To send the family a personal condolence, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com
Published in Bennington Banner on Oct. 12, 2019