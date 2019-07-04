Home

Jerry Crawford Belville a former resident of Lyme Kiln Road , Pownal, VT passed away at his home in Asheboro, North Carolina on June 20, 2019 where he had resided for many years, he was 69. The son of George T. and Mabel (Crawford) Belville, Jerry was born in North Adams, MA on September 14, 1949. He grew up in the area where he attended local schools. For several years Jerry had worked at Energizer/Eveready Battery in Bennington , he later transferred to their facility in North Carolina from where he retired. Jerry was a gentle soul who was very trusting to all he met, he was devoted to caring for his mother in her later years. He enjoyed playing Bingo and searching through flea markets. He leaves his sister Sharon Sweet of Bennington, a very close niece Wanda Forrest of Pownal, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends . He was predeceased by his brothers George, Edward and Lawrence Belville. Graveside funeral services will be held at the Oak Hill Cemetery where he will be buried with his family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home, 213 West Main Street, Bennington, VT 05201. To send personal condolences, visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Bennington Banner on July 4, 2019
