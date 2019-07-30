|
|
Joan Catherine Larin, "Aunt Joan" 89 years of age, passed away peacefully on July 25, 2019. Ms. Larin was born in Bennington, VT on April 13, 1930. She was raised in a joyous and loving household with her parents, Marcia (Stark) and John "Onnie" Larin and her sister, Marcia Margaret "Peggy" (Larin) Frasier.
Aunt Joan was a woman before her time; leaving small town Vermont in the 1950s and moving to lower Manhattan's Greenwich Village to make her way in the world. She was a telephone operator with New York Telephone, and she was with the company as they morphed to AT&T, finally becoming Verizon. She worked her way up the ladder, first in human resources, eventually retiring as a technical writer.
Anyone who knew Aunt Joan knew that she was a very devoted patron of the arts; in particular opera and jazz. Music was her life. Joan shared her love of music with everyone she knew, especially her sister Peggy's children, John, Darryl and Celeste. Never marrying, her niece and nephews were her "children" and she treated them as such.
Aunt Joan was a season ticket holder of The Metropolitan Opera at Lincoln Center. Luciano Pavarotti was her favorite opera singer and he brought much joy to her life. She could regularly be seen in her black "opera" dress with her many colorful scarves.
Joan also had the distinction of being the first ever subscriber of Jazz at Lincoln Center as it was established in 1987. Wynton Marsalis and his Orchestra were very welcoming and they enjoyed many late night suppers together after shows. Aunt Joan has a seat dedicated in her name in the front row of the Rose Theater in the Time Warner Building at Columbus Circle, Manhattan.
Joan is predeceased by her parents, Marcia (Stark) and John Larin, her sister Joyce Larin, and her nephew Darryl Patrick Frasier. Survivors include: her sister Peggy (Larin) Frasier, nephew John (Celene) Frasier, niece Celeste (Jack) English, great nephew Dustin Patrick Frasier , and great niece Paige P. English.
Calling hours are from 5:00-7:00 pm Tuesday, July 30 at the Northville Funeral Home, 401 Bridge Street, Northville, NY with a time for sharing memories and stories at 6:30. Burial will follow on Wednesday, July 31 at 1:00pm at Parklawn Cemetery in Bennington, VT where Joan will be laid to rest with her parents. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jazz Foundation of America at jazzfoundation.org.
Aunt Joan will be remembered as a generous and loving woman who enriched the lives of anyone who had the privilege of knowing her. So many happy, musical memories remain as we say goodbye. To all who knew her well, "One tap for cough drop, two taps for Kleenex."
Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Northville Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to the family online at www.northvillefuneralservice.com.
Published in Bennington Banner on July 30, 2019