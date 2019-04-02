|
Pittstown - Joan E. Boose, 97, a longtime resident of Pittstown, died peacefully, Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Van Rensselaer Manor Nursing, following a short illness.
Born in Troy, January 9, 1922, Joan was the daughter of the late William J. and Julia M. (McMahon) Boose and one of the first set of triplets born at the former Troy City Hospital (St. Mary's).
Joan attended the Nortonville District one room school.
At an early age she worked with her sisters and parents operating the family's 300 acre dairy farm, raising crops, caring for the farm animals, making hay and learning to keep up the house, barns and out buildings.
More recently she worked as a seamstress and button hole punch operator at the former Cluett, Peabody and Co. in Troy. After many years of service she retired in the mid 1980's.
Joan was a communicant of the former St. George Roman Catholic Church in Pittstown. Among her favorite pastimes was riding with her sisters to Hoosick Falls on Summer evenings to listen to the bands play at Concerts in the Park.
Joan is survived by her cousins, Roy Hand of East Hoosick, Doris Sargood of Pittstown and several second cousins including caregiver, Keith Dooley of Pittstown. In addition to her parents, Joan was predeceased by her sisters, Margaret "Jeanne" Boose, Julia "Jane" Boose, late cousins, John Delurey, Ray Delurey, Rita Mae (Delurey) Dooley and Carl Cunningham.
A visitation and memorial service for Joan will be held later this Spring, at a date and time to be announced, at the Howard B. Tate & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2237 New York Route 7, in Raymertown. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery in Schaghticoke.
Memorial contributions if desired may be made to the Pittstown Volunteer Emergency Corps., 60 Parker School Road, Johnsonville, NY 12094 in memory of Jane E. Boose.
Published in Bennington Banner on Apr. 2, 2019