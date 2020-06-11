Joan Joly, age 68, of Powder Springs, GA, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Wellstar Paulding Hospital. She was born on December 1, 1951 in Pittsfield, MA, to her late parents; Phillip Garofano and Jane Beauregard. Mrs. Joly worked as a customer service representative for Tsubaki Company for several years and was a faithful member of West Ridge Church. Joan was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her loving husband, Tom Joly of Powder Springs, GA, daughters; Tonya Sullivan and her husband, Michael of Powder Springs, GA, Lisa King and her husband, Larry King Jr. of Douglasville, GA, brother, Gary Garofano and his wife, Pauline of Dallas, GA, sister, Tina Carter and her husband, Danny of Dallas, GA, grandchildren; Justin Ouellette, Lauren Ouellette, Connor Sullivan, Katherine Sullivan, Caleb King, Kearstin King, Carter King, and Alexander King.
A Private Funeral Service for Mrs. Joly will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Clark Funeral Home with Rev. Rodney Hunt officiating. In accordance to Mrs. Joly's wishes, her body will be cremated after the service. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM.
Clark Funeral Home in Hiram, GA, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Bennington Banner on Jun. 11, 2020.