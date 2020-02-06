|
Hoosick Falls, New York-Joan M. Hoffman, 82, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, February 4th, surrounded by her loving family. Joan was the matriarch of her family. She resided on First Street with her husband of 63 years Sherman Hoffman.
Joan leaves behind many broken hearts who will miss her tremendously, including the love of her life Sherman, whom she married on September 9, 1956. The love they shared was unconditional and they were inseparable for the 63 years they were married. The meaning of true love. Joan was born on July 6, 1937, in Petersburg, NY, daughter of the late Raymond and Mary (Stasik) Babcock.
Joan enjoyed cooking, raising her children and grandchildren, camping, bowling, traveling, playing cards, puzzles, country music, and dancing. She was a member of the Auxiliary of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Hoosick Falls, along with her husband. She was a volunteer for the Town of Hoosick Rescue Squad, where she proudly delivered a few babies. She worked for Jean's Diner as well as the Tansitor.
Joan and Sherm raised three children that they adored, Martin (Julie) Hoffman, of Gray, ME, Kathy (Peter) Fish of Argyle, NY, and Mary (Chester) Gates of Cambridge, NY, who were the beginning of a large family that they both cherished.
From those three children ten grandchildren, Jeanine and Shawn French, Michelle and Matthew Martinez, Leslie, and Roy Crockwell, Christopher Johnson, Jessica and Daniel Ferris, Jeremy Johnson, Lindsay Hoffman, Leon and Amanda Gates, as well as thirty-seven great and great-great-grandchildren, her sister Patricia McCart of Eagle Bridge, NY, also several nieces and nephews. Joan is predeceased by two grandsons Martin and Derrick Hoffman, a brother whom she missed dearly, Harold Babcock.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, February 7th, at 5:00 pm, from the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main Street in Hoosick Falls, NY. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 3:00 until the start of the service. A reception at the Eagles Club on First Street in Hoosick Falls will follow the service.
Published in Bennington Banner on Feb. 6, 2020