Joanne Marie Beshara, age 73, a resident of Park Street, died peacefully in her sleep at home. She was born in Bennington on July 26, 1945, and was the daughter of the late George and Isabel (Mackour) Beshara. She graduated from Bennington Catholic High School. Joanne proudly carried on the Beshara family business for almost fifty years. She had her father's hard work ethic. She rarely took a day off. One thing you could always count on every morning, Joanne behind the counter of the store. Her charismatic personality and laugh would fill the room. She loved her customers at Beshara 's Market and many were like her family. She loved joking around with them on a daily basis. In fact, it's her sharp sense of humor that got her through some of the darkest of times. Joanne was finally ready for a break and retried last year. She was so grateful for the Patel family for buying the business and keeping the Beshara name. When asked how she was doing these last few months, she never complained and would routinely say, all she needed was a "Positive attitude and faith in God". Joanne was a remarkable woman right up to the very end of her courageous battle with cancer. She may leave behind many broken hearts, but also a lifetime of wonderful, beautiful memories.
She is survived by her brother, John Beshara and her sister Shirley (Frank) Nolin of Bennington. She leaves three nephews; Jeffrey Gygax, John Anthony Beshara and George Beshara. One uncle, Ernest Mackour and several cousins; including Joyce Armeem and Denise and Tom Sklepowicz, who were very helpful to Joanne during her illness. Besides her parents, she is predeceased by aunts, uncles, and her sister-in-law Diane Craft Beshara.
A Mass of Christian Death and Burial will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Sacred Heart St. Francis de Sales Church in Bennington at 1:00PM. There are no calling hours scheduled, and interment will take place later in the spring.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bayada Hospice and the Community Cancer Crusaders through the Mahar and Son Funeral Home.
