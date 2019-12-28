Home

E.P. Mahar and Son Funeral Home
628 Main Street
Bennington, VT 05201
(802) 442-2516
Joanne S. Leard


1939 - 2019
Joanne S. Leard Obituary
Joanne S. (Herra) Leard, 80, a resident of Cardinal Lane, Bennington, VT passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at the Center for Living and Rehabilitation in Bennington, VT. Friends may call at the Mahar and Son Funeral Home on Sunday December 29, 2019 from noon until 2:00 p.m. The memorial service will be offered at the funeral home on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. A reception will follow the services at the American Legion Post 13 in Bennington. To read the full obituary please visit the Mahar and Son Funeral Home website at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Bennington Banner on Dec. 28, 2019
