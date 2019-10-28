Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home and Cremation Service
213 West Main St.
Bennington, VT 05201
802-442-4329
Resources
More Obituaries for Joel Burrington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joel G. Burrington

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joel G. Burrington Obituary
Joel G. Burrington, 88, a resident of Pownal, VT, passed away October 25, 2019 at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center. Funeral services will be held Thursday October 31, 2019 at 12noon at Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home 213 West Main Street in Bennington. A visiting hour at the funeral home will be held from 11-12 one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Parklawn Cemetery. To send the family personal condolences and for complete obituary details please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Bennington Banner on Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now