Joel G. Burrington, 88, a resident of Pownal, VT, passed away October 25, 2019 at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center. Funeral services will be held Thursday October 31, 2019 at 12noon at Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home 213 West Main Street in Bennington. A visiting hour at the funeral home will be held from 11-12 one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Parklawn Cemetery. To send the family personal condolences and for complete obituary details please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Bennington Banner on Oct. 28, 2019