John (Jack) Bermudez passed away at home with his family on March 7, 2020 after long illness. He was 81 years old. Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY John became a NYPD officer in 1961. Together with his wife, Barbara Bermudez they raised four children. After being promoted to the rank of Lieutenant in the Police Force, John retired with twenty years of service. With still a lot of years ahead before traditional retirement he went on to work in several additional careers. This included a NYC Cab Driver, a Personal Body Guard and Chauffer for a wealthy Manhattan family, writing publishers and finally a Federal Court Security Officer. In 2001, he and his wife officially retired and moved to Bennington VT to be near their youngest child. This allowed them the freedom to enjoy the things they loved such as travelling(especially to Las Vegas), reading, and cooking. He is survived by his wife Barbara of 60 years, his daughter and son-in-law Barbara and David Bermudez-Shelton(Florida), son and daughter in-law John and Donna Bermudez(NY), son George Bermudez(NY), and daughter Linda Bermudez(Bennington VT). He also leaves behind five grandchildren and one great-grandson, a sister and brother in-law Patricia and Anthony Sclafani(NY), ten nieces and nephews, and many great nieces and nephews as well as multiple cousins. John was pre-deceased by both his parents, his brother and sister in-law Francisco and Angie Bermudez and daughter in-law Robin Bermudez. Jack loved nothing more than visiting with friends and/or family, a good story and some laughs. Therefore there will be no calling hours or a formal service. The family has chosen to organize a "Celebration of Life" at a later date to exchange some great memories and a laugh or two. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked if would like make a donation please support your local Hospice in his name c/o Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home, P.O. Box 957 Bennington, VT 05201. To send the family personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com
Published in Bennington Banner on Mar. 11, 2020