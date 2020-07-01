John G. Kehoe
John G. (Jack) Kehoe, 91, a resident of Lost Lake Road, passed away June 28, 2020 at the Vermont Veterans Home. Jack was born in Paterson, NJ on December 5, 1928 the son of the late James Robert Kehoe and Agnes Veronica Shea. He graduated from Montclair College High School and Seton Hall University. Jack was a United States Army veteran of the Korean Conflict era and served in Headquarters/7th Army in Germany. Jack was an Operations Manager for Eastern Airlines and America Abroad where he took many group tours to Russia. Jack enjoyed building model airplanes, model trains and had a collection of over 1200 U.S.Army patches and family crests. Jack is survived by his son John G. Kehoe, Jr. of Sunderland, VT and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Patricia Killelea Kehoe whom he married April 7, 1956 in Jamaica, Long Island, NY. Mrs. Kehoe passed away February 19, 2018. He was also preceded in death by his brother James Robert Kehoe, JR. who passed away December 30, 2011. A mass of Christian death and burial will be celebrated Friday July 3, 2020 at 11am at Christ our Savior Parish, St Paul Roman Catholic Church in Manchester. Interment will be held in St. Columbans Cemetery in Arlington. Visiting hours will be held at the Church from 10 to 11am, one hour prior to the service. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Jack's memory may be made to the Carthusian Monastery, c/o Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home Arlington Chapel P.O. Box 528 Arlington, VT 05250. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.





Published in The Bennington Banner on Jul. 1, 2020.
