John G. Mee,83,a resident of Deer Meadow Road passed away March 21, 2020 at the Centers for Living and Rehabilitation in Bennington.John was born in Brooklyn,NY on November 3,1936,the son of the late Joseph and Jessie Austin Mee.He attended Floral Park,NY schools and graduated from St. John's University.John worked as a banker for all his working career.He enjoyed watching all sports especially Notre Dame football and basketball, college basketball especially St. John's and Dayton Flyer basketball.John grew up as a Brooklyn Dodger fan then started following the New York Mets.Along with his wife Karen,they loved to travel especially to the Caribbean and Bermuda.He also enjoyed listening to Big Band era music.John is survived by his wife Karen Daniels Mee of Manchester,his longtime friend and current sister-in-law who formerly worked for him and introduced him to her sister and now wife Karen,Donna Gunther,nieces and nephews especially Teresa Mee and Joseph Clasen and his beloved beast(dog)Meadow.He was preceded in death by his siblings. Funeral services and interment for John will be private. There are no visiting hours. If friends desire,memorial gifts in John's memory may be made to VNA/Hospice of Bennington County or the Centers for Living and Rehabilitation,Frost Wing,c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 885 Manchester Center,VT 05255.To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Bennington Banner on Mar. 25, 2020