Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mahar Funeral Home
43 Main Street
Hoosick Falls, NY 12090
518-686-5123
Resources
More Obituaries for John Powers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John H. Powers

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John H. Powers Obituary
Buskirk, New York-John H. Powers, 81, passed away on February 19th at his residence on Kim Court. He resided there with his wife Brenda and family.

Funeral services will be Wednesday February 27th at 1:00 pm, from the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main Street in Hoosick Falls, NY. Visitation will be from 12 (Noon) until the start of the service. Burial will follow at Gerald B.H. Solomon/Saratoga National Cemetery. A complete obituary can be viewed at the funeral home's website.
Published in Bennington Banner on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now