Buskirk, New York-John H. Powers, 81, passed away on February 19th at his residence on Kim Court. He resided there with his wife Brenda and family.
Funeral services will be Wednesday February 27th at 1:00 pm, from the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main Street in Hoosick Falls, NY. Visitation will be from 12 (Noon) until the start of the service. Burial will follow at Gerald B.H. Solomon/Saratoga National Cemetery. A complete obituary can be viewed at the funeral home's website.
Published in Bennington Banner on Feb. 23, 2019