John J. Gorman, 86, of North Bennington, Vermont died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on June 4, 2019.
Fondly known as Jack, he was born in Bennington on October 24, 1932 to the late John (Jack) Gorman and Hazel (Tripp) Gorman. He received his education in Bennington and proudly served in the US Navy on board the USS Robert K Huntington from 1951 to 1954, or as he would say, 3 years 10 months and 27 days.
John married the former Maureen O'Brien at St John the Baptist Catholic Church in North Bennington on July 14, 1956. Together they raised six children.
He was a life member of Bennington Elks Lodge 567 and also a member of American Legion Post 13. In earlier years John was also a member and past Assistant Chief of the North Bennington Fire Department. John was a hard worker and fun loving man. His family was his main interest and he loved a good Red Sox or Patriots game.
He is survived by his wife Maureen; daughters Colleen Moore, Kelly (Ernie) Paquette and Bridget (John) Andrews and sons John (Betty) Gorman, Michael (Brenda) Gorman and Stephen (Michele) Gorman. He is also survived by his sisters Marie McKeon and Jane Simon; grandchildren Rebecca Gorman Mitchell, John Gorman, Jr Laura Gorman Weiler, Meghan Moore Swartzbaugh, Ryan Moore, Aaron Gorman, Britni Gorman Christiansen, Stephen Gorman, Jr and Quinn Andrews; ten great grandchildren, Ceili, Maddi, Faith, Kaitlyn, Yasmin, Zuzu, Noah, Riley, Cooper and Kora; sisters-in-law, Julie O'Donnell and Patricia O'Brien. Jack is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends. He was predeceased by a son-in-law, Greg Moore, whom Jack was very close to and attended several athletic events with and also by a grandson Dylan Andrews, sisters Marjorie Croll, Norma Kay Allen and Marilyn Sausville Beckwith and infant sister Patricia Gorman.
The family would like to thank the staff at VNA and Hospice of the Southwest Region for their care and support. Also a big thank you to our sister Bridget for the tremendous love and support helping to care for Dad.
Friends may call at the Mahar & Son Funeral Home on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. to pay their respects to the family.
If friends desire donations in John's memory may be made to the VNA and Hospice of the Southwest Region or to The Bennington Coalition for the Homeless through the office of the Mahar & Son Funeral Home, 628 Main Street, Bennington, VT 05201.
Published in Bennington Banner on June 7, 2019