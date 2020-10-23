John J. Purcell of Dorset, Vermont gently died in the early morning hours of Tuesday, October 21, 2020.



Born 6-2-1926, and as strong as an ox through most of his hardworking days on earth. John spent this last year comfortably in the Mount Airy, Maryland, home of his son and daughter in law, Jim and Lauren Purcell.



John served in the armed forces in the Naval Construction Force known as the Seabees during World War II. On Okinawa, John put his already expert hands to work and in turn mastered a new set of skills he would then use his whole life long. Always ready to build, to add on or enhance any space, he was happiest wearing carpenter overalls with a pencil behind his ear.



Preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Margaret (Peggy) Purcell (born Weir), John and Peggy lived on Montgomery Avenue in Bethesda for most of their married lives. John owned and operated Top Notch Laminates in Rockville and Gaithersburg until his retirement. His family, Jack and Barbara Purcell, Jimmy and Lauren Purcell and granddaughter Lindsey Purcell considered caring for John through the closing days of his life a great privilege and honor. Grandchildren Sarah (Paul) Spurrier, Dan Purcell, Katie (Joe) Gaidurgis, Meghan Purcell, Lindsey Purcell, Allison (Nick) Duvall , Molly (Eric) Fraley, Rebekah Purcell, Carlos Vargas, Patrick and Sarah (Castro) Purcell will remember him fondly. Additionally, John's lineage expanded to great grandchildren Emily Spurrier, Leah Spurrier, Cecilia Gaidurgis, Eleanor Gaidurgis and Sophia Duvall. As an only child himself, John would marvel considering the size of his current crew. To summarize using John's own words: "Such a Life!"



Services for John will be held privately by the family.



The family requests in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, PO Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store