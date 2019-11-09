|
|
John Louis LaPerle, 75, a former resident of Pownal, VT, died on Thursday, November 7, 2019 following a long term stay at Brookdale Fillmore Pond in Bennington, VT. John was born in Randolph, VT and was the son of the late Phillippe and Irene LaPerle. John was the youngest of nine children and spent many years working on his family's farm in Randolph.
John was the owner of LaPerle's Concrete Foundations and operated his business in the Bennington area for many years. John married Bernadette LaPerle in 2000 and they enjoyed spending time at their second home in North Port, Florida, attending Nascar races, and were frequent members of the Elks Club and Pownal Legion.
Survivors include two step-daughters, Becky Farrington of Bennington, VT and Andrea Hennelly of Boston, MA, two sons, John LaPerle Jr. and Michael LaPerle of Randolph, VT, three siblings, Pauline Hill of Bethesda, MD, Norbert LaPerle of Bradford, VT and Beatrice Griswold of NH as well as several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. John was predeceased by his wife, Bernadette LaPerle in 2016, a daughter, Michelle LaPerle, and several siblings.
At the request of John there will be no calling hours or funeral services. Internment will be private. The family would like to acknowledge the staff at Brookdale Fillmore Pond for their kindness and professionalism during this time. Guest book condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Bennington Banner on Nov. 9, 2019