John M. "Jack" Thayer
1942 - 2020
John M. "Jack" Thayer, 77, a resident of Old Depot Road, Shaftsbury, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on 29-Oct-2020 following a brief illness.

Born in Bennington on November 25, 1942, he was the son of the late Warren and Mary (Kuruc) Thayer. Jack received his early education at the Shaftsbury school and was a 1960 graduate of North Bennington High School.

Jack married the former Linda Kenyon on January 13, 1970 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in North Bennington. Two fantastic children and three awesome grandchildren were the result of this marriage.

In the early years Jack was employed at the Carl Willis Texaco garage in North Bennington and then Polygraphic, later Garrison, plant in North Bennington. Jack then went to work at the Shaftsbury Elementary School in 1975 where he remained until retirement in 2006. Best known as "Mr. Jack" at the school, he was able to connect and positively influence thousands of children throughout his career.

He was a long time member of the NorShaft Lions Club and also enjoyed fishing.

Survivors include a daughter, Taurie Thayer, a son and daughter-in-law Kenyon and Angie Thayer of Tiverton, RI; three grandchildren, Tristen, Donovan and Whitney Thayer and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Jack was predeceased by two sisters, MaryAnn Greene and Peggy Reif.

The funeral will be held from St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in North Bennington on Tuesday November 3, 2020 at 11 am where the Liturgy of Christian Burial will be offered.

There will be no calling hours.

Burial will take place in Maple Hill Cemetery, Shaftsbury.

Should friends desire memorial contributions in Jack Thayer's memory may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church through the office of the Mahar & Son Funeral Home, 628 Main Street, Bennington, VT 05201.

Published in The Bennington Banner on Oct. 31, 2020.



Published in The Bennington Banner on Oct. 31, 2020.
