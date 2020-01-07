|
|
Dorset native, John P. "Jack" Stannard, died after a brief illness on December 21, 2019. At the time of his passing, he was surrounded by loved ones and the skilled Palliative Care team at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. Jack was 74 years old.
Jack is survived by his wife, Claudia Stannard, his son Morgan F. Stannard, and his sister Sally (Stannard) Kriebel.
He was born on September 24, 1945, at the Henry W. Putnam Memorial Hospital in Bennington to Emma M. (Abbott) and John N. Stannard. Growing up in rural Dorset, Jack developed a deep passion for the outdoors and a love of the community. He was forever proud of his hometown.
Jack eventually took over his family's plumbing business, Stannard Plumbing, and Heating, and maintained strong ties to the families and businesses the small company served in the Dorset area. He was also a devoted and active member of both The Dorset School board and Dorset Selectboard for many years.
In addition to his plumbing business, for many years, Jack lovingly cultivated his culinary skills, making a wide variety of delicious homemade jams and jellies from local produce. He and his wife Claudia enjoyed distributing and selling these to nearby businesses, flea markets, and craft fairs. The jams and jellies, along with batches of maple syrup Jack produced, were a favorite among locals as well as many family members and friends worldwide.
An outdoorsman at heart, Jack delighted in activities that allowed him to be out in nature, especially in his beloved state of Vermont. Jack was an avid hunter, trapper, fisherman, and photographer. For a time, he served as a representative on the State Fish and Wildlife Board and worked locally on issues with The Nature Conservancy. Among his family and friends, Jack will always be remembered for his insights and passions about the outdoors and his hometown of Dorset. His wry sense of humor and accompanying chuckle will be sorely missed as well. While Jack's family will privately honor his passing, no formal services will be held, per Jack's request. For those that knew and cared for Jack, the family hopes you might remember him in the peaceful moments when you are outside enjoying the natural world. In those moments, Jack's spirit will most certainly be present as well.
Published in Bennington Banner on Jan. 7, 2020