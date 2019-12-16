|
John Peter 2019 Dolfis John Peter Dolfis, 87, of Seneca, South Carolina, peacefully passed away on December 5, 2019, after a short stay at the Prisma Health Cottingham Hospice of the Foothills in Seneca. John was born in Washington, D.C., to naturalized U.S. citizens from Greece, Peter J., and Antigone S. Dolfis. He was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Katherine Warden.
John was an Electrical Engineering graduate of the Georgia Institute of Technology. He worked in government research laboratories and for Douglas Aircraft on ballistic air to surface and space missiles. Thirty years of his professional career were with the General Electric Company, which he joined in 1963 to work on the Apollo program. John held design and systems engineering management positions before becoming the program manager for the Saturn V portion of the equipment. John felt that his generation would be remembered for the moon landing and the Apollo program, which celebrated its 50th anniversary this year, and he was proud of his contribution to that effort.
For the rest of his GE career, he managed the various design, development, and production programs encompassing naval surface weapons, advanced artillery, and gun concepts, counter-mine warfare, mortar and rocket intercept systems, ballistic missile defense, and submarine fire control. He was a recipient of GE's Chief Executive Officer Award for the Phalanx program.
John is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Helen, and the families of their three children and seven grandchildren: Karen and Paul Wehner and sons, of Highwood, Illinois; Peter and Tammy Dolfis and children, of Seneca, SC; and Mark and Stacy Dolfis and daughters, of Fairfax, VA.
Funeral services were assisted by the Sandifer Funeral Home, Westminster, SC, 29693. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Prisma Health Cottingham Hospice of the Foothills, 390 Keowee School Road, Seneca, SC 29678. or St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 406 N. Academy St., Greenville, SC 29601.
Published in Bennington Banner on Dec. 16, 2019