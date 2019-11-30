|
|
West Rupert, VT- Stan Lourie, 89, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Brookdale at Fillmore Pond in Bennington, Vermont. Born on August 26, 1930 in West Rupert, Vermont, he was the son of the late Willard and Mary (Wilson) Lourie. Stan was educated in West Rupert and Salem, NY. On November 3, 1961 he married the love of his life, Norma Billert.
Stan was a life-long dairy farmer, working with his father, brothers, and nephews at Winoka Farm in West Rupert. He took joy in spending days on the farm and until recently, could be found touring the fields, back roads, and hills of West Rupert. For over 50 years, Stan and his brothers enjoyed raising and training standard-bred horses and watching them race at harness tracks throughout the northeast. In 2005 Stan proudly witnessed one of his horses, "Song Guy", be inducted into the Saratoga Harness Hall of Fame.
Stan enjoyed time home with his wife and his family. In his younger years, he was a devoted multi-sport athlete in school and later spent free time playing baseball with family and friends at the local ball fields. Stan continued to follow local sports and enjoyed watching Salem teams compete in football, baseball, and basketball. He had a life-long love for the great outdoors and was passionate about hunting and fishing. Stan served for many years as a co-founder and trustee for the Rupert Fish and Game Protective Association with the goal of preserving and fostering recreational outdoor sports in the Rupert community. He was also a member of the Rupert Volunteer Fire Department for over 50 years.
In addition to his parents, Stan was pre-deceased by his wife of 56 years, Norma, who passed in May of 2019; his siblings J. Wilson Lourie and William Lourie. Survivors include his brother Thomas Lourie and sister Marion (Harold) Sheldon. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews, as well as extended family members.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 4, at the Rupert Congregational Church in Rupert, VT. Relatives and friends may call at the church at 10 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Rupert Street Cemetery.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Brookdale at Fillmore Pond, At Home Senior Care, and VNA Hospice for their care and compassion during recent months.
Memorial gifts in Stan's name can be made to Rupert Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 68, West Rupert, VT 05776 or VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701.
Arrangements are under the care of the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc., Salem, NY.
Published in Bennington Banner on Nov. 30, 2019