|
|
John Thomsen (Thom) Poffenberger was born on August 9, 1954 and died at his home in Bennington, VT on September 18, 2019. He was born in New London, CT to Margaret Thomsen Poffenberger and John Roberts Poffenberger and grew up in Norwich, CT.
Thom graduated from Norwich Free Academy and Tufts University. Following college graduation he worked for Massachusetts Fair Share before leaving the East Coast to pursue a career in progressive politics in the Santa Monica, CA area. There he established the political consulting firm Thom Poffenberger and Associates and worked for progressive organizations including Tom Hayden's Californians for Economic Democracy and Santa Monicans for Renters Rights as well as for individuals' political campaigns. Thom's support for progressive causes and candidates continued with his move back to New England. He spent many years in the Boston, MA area, and subsequently moved to Bennington, VT where he resided for much of his later life.
Music and animals were central to Thom's life. He was an accomplished trumpet player and had an extensive music library. His most recent animal family included several cats and a confusion of guinea fowl that took up residence on his property after appearing from the wild. He was also a skilled woodworker and DIY enthusiast.
Thom leaves his sisters, Nancy P. Mogielnicki of Portland, OR, and Sue P. Wattie of Charleston, SC, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. He will be remembered for his drive to help those less fortunate than he was, his sharp wit and creative sense of humor and his gentle affection for family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made in Thom's name to a chosen suicide prevention organization or to Greater Bennington Interfaith Community Services.
Published in Bennington Banner on Nov. 27, 2019