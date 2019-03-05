Home

John Thomas Hayes Obituary
JT (John Thomas) Hayes of Turnersville, NJ passed away on February 27, 2019 at the age 69.

JT was born in Bennington, VT on September 15, 1949. He married his high school sweetheart, Gail King, on September 20, 1969.

JT worked as an air traffic controller for 45 years. He will be greatly missed by those lucky enough to have known him.

JT is survived by his wife, Gail; children: Susan (Logan), Erik (Candace), and Heather (Chris); grandchildren: Felicity, Colin, Caden, Everett, Killian, Genevieve and Kenna. JT is preceded in death by his son, Andrew Hayes.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family Thursday from 4:00 - 5:30 pm at The Church of the Holy Family, 226 Hurffville Rd. in Sewell, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial 5:30 pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be sent in JT's memory to the , 1 Union Ave., #301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com
Published in Bennington Banner on Mar. 5, 2019
